Review: STOMPIN' AT THE SAVOY at Delaware Theatre Company

Delaware Theatre Company’s latest production, Stompin’ at the Savoy, bursts onto the stage with heart, harmony, and a whole lot of swing. It’s a vibrant, music-infused stage play that immerses audiences in the golden age of swing and the cultural dynamism of 1940s Harlem. Set against the backdrop of the famed Savoy Ballroom, this play doesn’t just tell a story—it pulsates with rhythm, memory, and soul. It’s part history, part celebration, and all heart.

The Savoy orchestra, under the direction of Music Director Brian Whitted and his 10 top flight musicians, was elegantly placed on upstage risers. Curtains opened each time the set change led to the Ballroom. Scenic Designer James Noone is to be applauded for this dramatic innovation.

It’s a vibrant and emotionally rich evening of theatre that honors not only the rhythms of the past, but the women who carried those rhythms into the present.

Set primarily in the rampant racism of the late ‘30’s, the play follows three African American women—Norma (Alya Cicone-Burton), Dot (Maya Jerome Thomas), Mama (Alma) (Gisela Adisa), Hispanic Fernanda (Mikaela Secada) and Eunice (Meghan Hoey), their white friend. As stories unfold and music fills the air, the audience grasps – and identifies - their passion for song and dance at the Savoy Ballroom, where the Lindy Hop reigned supreme and the ballroom floor offered escape, empowerment, and joy. These characters live their highs and heartbreaks, conjuring a rich portrait of resilience and sisterhood.

Each woman brings a distinct flavor to the ensemble. Norma is sharp and no-nonsense; Dot is witty and brash; Mama (Alma) exudes maternal warmth and wisdom; Eunice is introspective and tender; and Fernanda, ever the romantic, carries the aching grace of a dreamer. Together, they create an authentic tapestry of friendship—one marked by both deep affection and long-simmering tensions. Their chemistry is undeniable, and it’s a joy to watch their interactions evolve from playful teasing to moments of real emotional catharsis.

Music, of course, is the soul of Stompin’ at the Savoy. The production features timeless jazz and swing standards, evoking the pulse of Harlem nightlife at its peak. The Savoy Ballroom was one of the first integrated dance halls in the country, and this production honors its legacy as a symbol of freedom, defiance, and delight. Whenever the characters take to the floor, the stage ignites with energy. The choreography is electric, energetic and effervescent, while the costuming—sharp suits, and polished shoes—completes the visual journey.

Delaware Theatre Company’s creative team has crafted a visually and emotionally compelling world. The set transitions smoothly between the understated living room of the 1980s and the glamour of the 1940s ballroom, using clever lighting and subtle period details. The atmosphere is nostalgic but never sentimental—it respects the past while recognizing the complicated realities these women faced, particularly regarding race, gender, and opportunity.

These are not women frozen in time, but rather individuals carrying the weight of years. Their comments are tinged with both laughter and regret. Yet the play never sinks into melancholy—instead, it celebrates survival, endurance, and the way music and friendship continue to sustain the spirit.

Under the excellent Direction and and even better Choreography of Edgar Godineauz, Stompin’ at the Savoy is more than a history lesson or a musical tribute—it’s a living portrait of five unforgettable women who dared to dance, dream, and defy expectations. Delaware Theatre Company delivers a production full of grace, grit, and swing-era sparkle. For anyone who cherishes the power of memory and music, this show is not to be missed.

Photo Credit: Matt Urban

