Possum Point Players Will Perform WCKY This Month

Performances run July 25-27.

By: Jul. 18, 2025
Possum Point Players Will Perform WCKY This Month Image
WCKY, written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, and directed by Johnny Morehouse, will be performed by Possum Point Players this month. Performances run July 25-27.

Murder and mayhem collide in hilarious fashion as new radio station WCKY is preparing to air its first show in 1939. As the Clementine Sisters are about to sing the opening jingle, the action behind the scenes is infused with both excitement and drama. Head writer Roy plans to propose on air to Assistant Director Polly.

One of the radio actresses, Sarah, has helped him procure a ring, and of course, Polly walks in just as Roy is down on one knee practicing his proposal with Sarah. When Sarah ends up dead a few minutes late as she's about to make her own shocking and unscripted announcement on the air, all signs point to poor Roy.

By the time the night is over, two other on-air talents have also been murdered, and each time, Roy is the prime suspect. It's up to our creative writer to solve the mystery himself and reveal the actual killer through a live radio broadcast!

Cast

  • Darla Van Owen – Evelyn Williams
  • Sterling – Zoey Pla
  • Dotty – Rylie Curl
  • Alistair – Kennedy Megee
  • Polly – Natalie Howard
  • Fran – Cora Issacs
  • Gilbert – Olivia Holdzkom
  • Ziggy – Ellie Hall
  • Dischord – Billy Yannuzzi
  • Speedy – Laila Courtney
  • Randy – Michael Woolman
  • Emerson – Gabe Young
  • Slim – Emerson Wright
  • Veronica – Ella Chafin
  • Sarah – Violet Everngam
  • Olivia – Sophia Lovelace
  • Roy – Lucas Mahaffey
  • Jasper – Summer Everngam
  • Solomon – Abby Brabitz
  • Mavis – Makenna Scheeler
  • Detective Carter – Lorraine Westphal
  • Clementine Sisters – Abby Brabitz, Greta Craney, Evelyn Williams



