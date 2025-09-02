Possum Point Players Reveals 2026 Season Of Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As Possum Point Players sets auditions for the holiday show of 2025, some are looking ahead to what's coming up in 2026. Although season tickets will not be available until later this fall, five mainstage shows are chosen and scheduled for the coming year at Possum Hall.

Possums President of the Board of Trustees Steven Dow said, “As we gear up for the upcoming 2026 season, I could not be more thrilled about the incredible line-up we have in store for our audiences! This season promises a vibrant tapestry of stories, showcasing the remarkable talent and creativity within our community.”

Opening the coming season, “Sondheim on Sondheim” (Publisher-MTI shows) showcases the work of someone who is regarded by many as one of greatest composers in musical theatre.

The production not only explores the breadth of his work but also features filmed comments by the composer himself. Sondheim speaks of some of his own popular favorites as well as those that are less familiar but hold a special place in his heart. “Sondheim on Sondheim” is scheduled for weekends of Jan. 23 and Jan. 30, closing on Feb. 1.

Sure to bring spring smiles and laughter, “Ripcord” (Publisher-Dramatists Play Service) introduces the audience to two adventuresome senior citizens who bond in the assisted living facility where they reside. While the ladies meet the challenges of aging and control, their connection will resonate with all ages. There is sharp humor and also moments of sharing and support as they take on unexpected challenges and adventures. “Ripcord” is performed the weekends of March 20 and March 27 .

“Mary Poppins” (Publishers Disney and MTI Shows) herself lands on stage at Possum Hall in time for early summer fun of a trip to the rooftops of London and the magic of a nanny who knows the needs of a family. A favorite of literature, film and stage, this production includes the story as well as the music that generations have come to love as a family classic. Show dates for “Mary Poppins” are the weekends of May 29 and June 5.

The 1991work, “Angels in America” (Publisher-Broadway Play Publishing) won numerous awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the Tony Award for Best Play, and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play. Coming to Possum Hall in 2026, the drama tackles the still important themes of love, identity, and the struggle against attitudes and adversity. It remains a powerful piece that touches on universal issues and continues to emphasize the role of theatre in reflecting and influencing society. “Angels in America” is scheduled for fall weekends of Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.

Bringing light-hearted romance and charming songs to the stage, “She Loves Me,” (Publisher MTI Shows) rounds out the Possums' 2026 season. Loved as a classic romantic comedy, it features witty dialogue and a plot that is timeless. With its innocent exchange of love notes between unidentified admirers, many will see how the sweet plot was later carried on to still another entertainment medium. The mid-fall production dates are the weekends of Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.

Dow said, “Our 2026 season promises a captivating array of emotions, stories, and experiences that will speak to everyone who walks through our doors. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey! Let's make this season unforgettable—together!”