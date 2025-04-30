Possum Point Players Reveals 2026 Production Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the 2025 season well underway at Possum Point Players, the community theatre group continues to plan for the future as they announce their 2026 season. After months of meetings, readings and shuffling of scripts, the Play Reading Committee presented recommendations for productions of music, laughter, child's play, a fine romance and a deeply moving and thought-provoking look at layers of American life in the 1980s.

Steven Perry, chairperson of the Play Reading Committee said, “We are excited to bring our community a season that has something for everyone.”

The committee's recommendations of “Sondheim on Sondheim,” “Ripcord,” “Mary Poppins,” “Angels in America” and “She Loves Me” were approved for the Possum Point Players' 2026 season. The directors' Selection Committee will announce interviews for those interested in directing any of the selections.

Perry said, “From the family-friendly classic “Mary Poppins” to the award-winning landmark drama “Angels in America” and with a little Sondheim in the mix keeping everyone's toes tapping as well, we think we are engaging the minds and hearts of our followers.”

President of Possum Point Players, Steven Dow echoed Steven Perry's enthusiasm, saying, “I cannot contain my excitement for the slate of shows that the Possum Point Players will present in 2026. From a Tony award-winning drama to one of the best musicals ever written, “She Loves Me,” which, by the way, led to my favorite romantic comedy movie adaptation "You've Got Mail."

Dow said he expects audiences will laugh and enjoy themselves with shows that make you feel like a kid again, and comedies that involve hilarious pranks, but also experience touching moments that explore friendship and redemption in the award-winning drama.

A performer in musicals himself, he added, “I am especially excited that the year begins with "Sondheim on Sondheim," an insightful musical tribute to the life and works of, in my opinion, the greatest musical theater composer and lyricist. I Can't wait!”

Play Reading Committee Chair Perry adds, “We'd be so happy to have you join us in 2026, if not sooner! Don't forget, we have three excellent mainstage shows remaining this year, as well as a full-scale Possum Juniors summer production and a Motown fundraiser in late summer.”

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby