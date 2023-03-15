Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Possum Point Players Presents SOCIAL SECURITY in June

Performances run June 2-11.

Mar. 15, 2023  
Possum Point Players present Social Security by Andrew Bergman. Performances run June 2-11.

This hilarious Broadway comedy surrounds a married couple who are art dealers. Their domestic tranquility is shattered upon the arrival of the wife's goody-goody nerd of a sister, her uptight CPA husband, and her archetypal Jewish mother. They are there to try to save their college-student daughter from the horrors of living only for sex. The comic sparks really begin to fly when the mother hits it off with the elderly minimalist artist who is the art dealers' best client!

Social Security was originally produced on Broadway by David Geffen and The Shubert Organization at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City on April 17, 1986. It was directed by Mike Nichols.




