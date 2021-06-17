Possum Point Players Plan Fund-Raising Jamboree, ALL THE FIXIN'S, For This Month

A few spots are still available for an evening of delicious downhome food, wonderful music and an exciting auction, all at Possum Point Players 2021 fundraiser, "All the Fixin's - A Country and Blues Jamboree," set for Saturday, June 26. To be held outdoors under the sun and stars, "All the Fixin's" offers an evening of music, cocktails, barbecue dinner, and some competitive auctions, silent and live. A great variety of auction items includes dinners at area restaurants, baskets of spirits, art work, tickets for major league sporting events, and a weeklong get-away at a waterfront vacation home.

Folks have until Wednesday, June 23, to get remaining tickets and get boots and jamboree appropriate outfits ready for 6 pm, June 26, outdoors at Possum Hall. Tickets, $60 per person, $100 per couple, may be purchased at 302-856-4560. A cash bar is outdoors and happy hour is 6 - 7 pm. The served buffet, 7 - 8 pm, features seating at tables for eight to ten that are grouped in the audience area of the parking lot. Bidding on silent auction items will be during cocktail and dinner hours and the live auction follows the music revue, which is 8:00-9:30 pm.

At 8 pm, when the all-star cast takes the stage, there will be many familiar faces from local entertainment venues and theatres as well as some who enjoy a return trip home or who like any reason for visiting Possums' stage. The musical revue will include many well-known country western and blues favorites from Broadway musicals. Songs such as "9 to 5," "Walkin' After Midnight," "Ain't Misbehaving," and "Your Feets Too Big" will have the audience tapping time, laughing and remembering favorites.

The music and staging for "All the Fixin's" revue was conceived by Donna de Kuyper and Doug Yetter. Rehoboth Beach resident Yetter is the music and band director, and de Kuyper, of Lewes, is the stage director. The master of ceremonies is area entertainer and multi-media arts advocate Michael Sprouse of Rehoboth Beach. Appearing in the revue cast are Lilian Blake, Salisbury, Claudius Bowden, Georgetown, and along with de Kuyper, other Lewes residents Matt Brown, Tara Wisely and Dev Martel, who divides his time between Lewes and Brooklyn, NY. Also in the cast are Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville, Dean Donovan, Milford, and Rehoboth residents Sara Freih, Cheryl Graves and John Hulse. Rounding out the cast are Millsboro residents Val Harmon and Brianna Wittman, and Ashlie Workman of Milton.

Known for entertaining in area restaurants and music venues, pianist Mark Gratton of Lincoln provides music selections 6 - 8 pm during cocktails and dinner.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

