Possum Point Players Announces Cast for THE 39 STEPS

Possum Point Players and director Braeden Swain have selected a cast for The 39 Steps. The show runs June 6 through June 15 at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd, Georgetown DE. The show is directed by Braeden Swain.

The cast includes Jordan Kilgore as Richard Hannay, Abbey Ruark as Anabella Schmidt/Margaret and Pamela, Matthew Hatfield as Clown 1 and Devon Spencer Lynch as Clown 2.

The crew includes Braeden Swain (Director), Natalie Howard (Assistant Director), Blair Williams (Stage Manager), Gage Nordberg (Lighting Designer), Fred Dean (Set Designer), Donna Flomp (Props), Matthew Hatfield (Costume Designer), and Autumn Birney (Hair/Makeup Designer).

About the show

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This multiple award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over more than 30 zany characters played by a ridiculously talented cast of four, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

