Possum Point Players Announce Auditions for GODSPELL

Possum Point Players announce auditions for their spring musical, GODSPELL (2012 revival version), conceived by John Michael Tebelak with music and new lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, directed by John H. Hulse, with musical direction by Gail Betton Kelso, on Sunday, January 19 and Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 6 PM at Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Rd; Georgetown, Delaware.

The cast requires 10 - 13 actors. We seek strong singers and comedic actors, ages 15 and up, who can portray characters with youthful spirit and boundless energy. Comedic timing, a good sense of physical comedy, and improvisational skills are valuable, as are the abilities to sing in harmony and function as an ensemble. The ability to play piano, guitar, and/or other instruments is also of benefit. Performers of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition.

Those auditioning should prepare to sing a fully memorized up-tempo contemporary musical theater song showcasing one's style and soul. Songs from GODSPELL are allowed. Accompaniment will be provided, and recorded accompaniment is also acceptable. Those auditioning will also participate in charade-type theater games and will be asked to read from the script. Those auditioning should dress comfortably and be prepared to move and dance.

The cast must be available for all show dates, which are March 27, 28, 29, April 3, 4, and 5, 2020.

Those needing more information, or unable to attend the audition, but interested in auditioning or being part of the production crew, should contact John H. Hulse at302-245-4147.

GODSPELL is a modern and sometimes comedic retelling of the Biblical parables and the last seven days of Christ's life. It is a joyous, contemporary version of the Gospel according to St. Matthew in music, mime, and dance that spreads Christ's message of love and tolerance in sometimes funny and sometimes sentimental ways. The list of recognizable songs includes "Save the People," "Turn Back, O Man," and "Day by Day."

For a detailed character and song breakdown, visit www.possumpointplayers.org.

GODSPELL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





