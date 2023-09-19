National Tour of PRETTY WOMAN The Musical Makes Wilmington Premiere in October

The Grand presents the Wilmington premiere of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at The Playhouse on Rodney Square for five performances only, Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Wilmington season presented by Bank of America.

Tickets for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL are on sale now at BroadwayInWilmington.org, by calling 302.888.0200, or by visiting The Playhouse Box Office at 1007 N. Market Street. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more and may be placed by calling 302.888.0200.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News).

Leading the North American tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Ellie Baker and Chase Wolfe . Joining them are Rae Davenport as Kit De Luca, Adam Du Plessis as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Liam Searcy as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Matthew Blum, Brianna Clark, Kerry D’Jovanni, Vincent DiPeri, Lauren Esser, Charlie Fusari, Steven Gagliano, Justin Glass, Christian Maxwell Henry, Alexandra Kinsley, Joshua Kring, Bethany McDonald, Robert Miller, Hank Santos, Taylor M. Sheppard, Devyn Trondson, Elana Valastro, Sarah Wang, and Channing Weir.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, tour scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is “Big Romance & Big Fun!” (Broadway.com) and “Dazzles!” (Deadline). The Hollywood Reporter calls it “Irresistible! A romantic fantasy. A contemporary fairy tale.” And BuzzFeed News says “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” The 3-time Audience Choice Award-Winner is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London’s West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Crossroads Live North America and is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com).

This production of PRETTY WOMAN THE MUSICAL was licensed by Music Theatre International, www.mtishows.com.

Atlantic Records’ PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is available on all DSP’s and on Vinyl and CD in stores nationwide.