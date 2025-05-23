Mandy Patinkin and Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp Come to The Playhouse on Rodney Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grand has announced two performances for the 2025/2026 season featuring iconic Broadway stars, with multiple Tony nominations and awards among them and a slew of legendary musicals and movies under their belts. In October, The Grand will present Mandy Patinkin In Concert: JUKEBOX. With Adam Ben-David on Piano (October 25, 2025). In February, The Grand will host Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating 30 Years of Friendship & Music (February 6, 2026).

Tony-winning Broadway legend, Emmy-winning TV star, renowned for creating timeless characters in movies such as The Princess Bride, Yentl, and Dick Tracy -- Mandy Patinkin presents his new show, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: JUKEBOX.

With Adam Ben-David on piano, JUKEBOX features Mandy’s own hand-picked collection of classic musical numbers, expressed as only he can through a unique mastery of word and song. An unparalleled body of work from one of North America’s preeminent entertainers.

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, will team up in a brand-new duo show celebrating 30 years of friendship and music. Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun. Expect songs from highlights throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT.

Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal is known for his leading roles on Broadway in shows including Aida, Memphis, Something Rotten!, and Disaster! He most recently toured the country starring in Pretty Woman.

Anthony Rapp just completed an acclaimed run of his original show Without You Off-Broadway, and is known for starring in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and If/Then as well as appearing as Commander Paul Stamets in the hit television series “Star Trek: Discovery.”

