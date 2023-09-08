MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Announces Cast For Wilmington Production

GFOUR Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, today announced the cast of leading ladies for the Wilmington production of the international hit show Menopause The Musical, which will play the Playhouse in Rodney Square for one performance, November 11. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling (302) 888-0200. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling (302) 888-0200.

Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through over 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast of Menopause The Musical includes Terri Dixon (Iowa Housewife), Rebecca Fisher (Soap Star), Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman), and Melanie Souza (Earth Mother).

Terri Dixon (Iowa Housewife) hails from the Maryland suburbs of the Washington, DC area. Having called NYC and the Pocono Mountains home, she now lives in Naples, Florida. Credits include: Broadway, Smokey Joe's Café; National Tours, My One & Only, The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas with Ann Margret; Regional Theatre, Always, Patsy Cline (The Wick Theatre, New Harmony Theatre), Drowsy Chaperone (Alhambra Theatre), Smokey Joe's Café (Maine State Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre), Waiting For The Moon (World Premiere of Frank Wildhorn's Production at Lenape Performing Arts Center) and many others. Terri entertained on 5-Star cruise ships for many years as part of a Production Team as well as performing her one woman show. She also performs a Patsy Cline Tribute Concert. TerriDixonSings.com. Celebtributes.com/2234. Terri would like to thank her husband and family for their endless patience and support as she continues to travel through the world of show business.

Rebecca Fisher (Soap Star) Since her first performance as Soap Star in Menopause The Musical, when she joined the Orlando cast, Rebecca has enjoyed being part of this show and the joy it brings to so many people. She's performed Menopause The Musical in Singapore, Canada, and all over the United States. Her regional theatre credits include: Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Meredith Parker in Bat Boy: The Musical, Yitzhak in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Margery in Hand To God, Julie Cavendish in The Royal Family, Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret, and Vicki in The Full Monty. Rebecca will perform as a solo cabaret artist in her upcoming show, Make Someone Happy, at Orlando Shakes this winter. Rebecca and her husband, Joe Swanberg, are the parents and neighbors of costume

designer and performer Kyla Swanberg in Orlando. Rebecca is a proud member of Actors' Equity. Learn more about her at

www.therebeccafisher.com.

Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman) is an Ohio native who has enjoyed playing Professional Woman and Soap Star across the nation off and on since 2004 after completing world tours as a Guest Entertainer with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. With numerous regional commercials and TV appearances to her credit, some favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional theatre credits include: Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, Shadow Box (Beverly), Our Lady Of 121st Street (Inez), Hairspray (Motor Mouth Mable), Nunsense (Sister Herbert), Chicago (Matron Mama Morton), and Barnum (Joyce Heth). Winner of a Presidential Award for Best Overseas USO Tour, Donna worked with Richard Pryor Here and Now, co-wrote and recorded with Atlantic Records as a member of Company B and solo with Sleath Records in Holland. She performed with The Platters, Ben Vereen, Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Latin Superstars El Puma and Chayanne to name a few. “It is truly an honor to be a part of the Menopause The Musical family. To bring joy and laughter to our audiences while building lasting friendships and sisterhood on and off the stage continues to be a wonderful experience.” Donna is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

Melanie Souza (Earth Mother) is thrilled to be here and help you laugh your way through Menopause! A native Rhode Islander who now calls Sarasota, FL home, Melanie has graced stages throughout the USA. Favorite Regional performances include: New Bedford Festival Theatre: Mamma Mia (Rosie), American Stage: Hairspray (Prudy Pingleton), Informed Consent (Dean Hagan, Jillian's Mother), In The Heights (Abuela Claudia), The Hippodrome Theatre: The Bikinis (Karla), Alhambra Theatre: Social Security (Trudy Hayman) with Barbara Eden, and Addams Family (Grandma Addams), Ivoryton Playhouse: Breaking Up Is Hard To Do (Esther Simowitz), Lake Dillon Theatre: Sister Act (Sr. Mary Lazarus), TheatreZone: Stepping Out (Dorothy) with Donna McKecknie and Theatre by the Sea: 9 To 5 (Roz). Love to M & D, John and Carlo for all their love and support. www.melaniesouza.com

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 22nd year and 17th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.