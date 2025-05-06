FEARLESS: THE TAYLOR SWIFT EXPERIENCE is Coming to Wilmington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Attention all Swifities! FEARLESS: The Taylor Swift Experience arrives at The Grand in Wilmington on June 7 at 8PM for one night only. This fun, family friendly, energetic show is a highly-regarded tribute act for Taylor Swift, created with the highest level of attention to detail. With an incredible live band, this show promises to deliver the energy and authenticity of a live Taylor Swift concert.

Performed by Jennifer Westrip, a dedicated Swiftie herself who is proud to know every song on every Taylor taylor album, FEARLESS: The Taylor Swift Experience will have fans feeling like they are celebrating with the popular singer herself. The show features Taylor's much loved hits performed with a live band, including "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Love Story," "You Belong With Me," "Look What You Made Me Do," and "I Knew You Were Trouble."

FEARLESS: The Taylor Swift Experience gets the entire audience involved and has the crowd singing along and "Shaking It Off" to all of Taylor Swift's biggest hits. As the #1 tribute to Taylor Swift, Jennifer Westrip has the same mannerisms, energy on stage, and attitude as Taylor herself.

