Delaware Theatre Company Announces 2021 Lineup

Delaware Theatre Company has carefully selected a variety of Hollywood, Broadway and regional performers to engage and entertain you, and of course, the company will continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To keep everyone safe, the company has created a unique admission process, designating 58 "boxes" that accommodate either two or four people. Seating in these "boxes" is general admission-first-come, first-served. DTC will open its space one hour before each performance, so you'll have plenty of time to get settled in.

Learn more at https://www.delawaretheatre.org/copy-of-20-21-season-take-2.

Check out the lineup for the eight-show subscription series below!

Rob McClure - Smile

May 4-8

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

The Tony-nominated Broadway star (Chaplin: The Musical, Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire) brings his witty cabaret, with James Sampliner on keys and Maggie Lakis.

Taylor Rodriguez - A Tribute to the King

May 11-15

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

The 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner and star of Million Dollar Quartet takes us on a journey invoking memories of the past.

We know Harry Hamlin as a storied American Actor; we don't know he started a fusion energy company that is on the verge of producing unlimited, safe, clean electricity.

Harry Hamlin - Icarus, the Sun and the Limelight

May 18-22

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

Robert Dubac - Book of Moron

June 1-5

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

This fast-paced, thought-provoking Off-Broadway production blends satire and theater to skewer cultural hypocrisy with a clever, intelligent edge.

This Ovation Award and Helen Hayes Award nominee, best known for tap dancing, has appeared in 42nd Street and Maurice Hines: Tappin' Thru Life.

June 15-19

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

Jenna Pastuszek - Get Happy!

June 22-26

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

The Whitney Project - A Celebration of Black Joy

July 13-17

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

Musician and composer Jonathan Whitney's band features acclaimed singers Jea Street, Jr. and Nadjah Nicole, performing with storyteller TAHIRA.

Tony Braithwaite - Me, My Mic, and I

July 27-31

Tues.-Fri. 6:30 pm & Sat. 2:30 pm

The three-time Barrymore award winner combines stand-up comedy, impressions, storytelling and improvisation in his hilarious one-man show.