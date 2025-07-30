Cast Set for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Second Street Players

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milford, Delaware's Second Street Players have revealed the cast for their fall production of Little Shop of Horrors!

The cast of the production includes Thomas Michael Higgins as Seymour, Elli Swain as Audrey, and Steve Gleason as Mr. Mushnik. Steven Dow will play Orin and other roles, with Grace Lucas as Crystal, Elida Knoll as Ronnette, and Jahzielle Edillon as Chiffon. The voice of Audrey II will be provided by Justin Truitt, while the puppeteer for Audrey II is still to be determined. Melissa Brown and Matthew Stevenson will appear as Derelicts, Skid Row Residents, and other ensemble roles.

The creative and Production Team features Chris Ennis as Director, Jerry Birl as Music Director, and Julianna Markel as Choreographer. Kaelyn Ennis will serve as Assistant Director, and Ryen Ennis as Assistant Choreographer. Donna Flomp is the Stage Manager. Costumes will be designed by Doug James and Julie Gleason, with Ed O'Connor as Set Designer and Ann Nichols serving as Producer.

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are now on sale now! Show dates are October 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19.