BWW Previews: THE PLAYHOUSE SEASON at The Playhouse On Rodney Sq.

Single tickets to all shows in the 2019-2020 Broadway in Wilmington series presented by Bank of America at The Playhouse on Rodney Square will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on August 1st. The Broadway series, under the management of The Grand Opera House, includes four 6-performance productions including BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, THE COLOR PURPLE, and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. In addition, the schedule includes three limited, return engagements of RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - THE MUSICAL, THE ILLUSIONISTS: MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS, and JERSEY BOYS.

Single tickets start at $40 (Rudolph starts at $30) and can be purchased beginning at 10:00 a.m. on August 1st in person, online atBroadwayInWilmington.org, by calling The Playhouse Box Office at 302.888.0200. All performances for the 2019-2020 Broadway in Wilmington season will be at the historic Playhouse on Rodney Square at 1007 N. Market Street in Wilmington.

Subscription packages are also still available and offer a savings of 20% off single ticket prices. Patrons can attend all four of the series shows for as low as $171, plus add tickets for the three limited engagements at a discount. Other benefits include free exchanges, a 15% dining discount to area restaurants, and free parking (excluding Friday matinees). Subscription packages can be purchased in person, online, or over the phone.

BROADWAY IN WILMINGTON 2019-2020 SEASON

Playhouse Premiere!

BEAUTIFUL - The Carol King Musical

November 14-17, 2019

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical tells the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL is still selling out in its fifth year on Broadway.

Back By Popular Demand!

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER - THE MUSICAL

November 23, 2019

- 2 Performances Only! -

The beloved TV classic RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life in RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL. It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Don't miss this wonderful holiday tradition that speaks to the misfit in all of us.

Back By Popular Demand!

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

December 13-15, 2019

- 4 Performances Only! -

The mind-blowing spectacular of THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS showcases the jaw dropping talents of the most incredible Illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Back By Popular Demand!

JERSEY BOYS

January 18-19, 2020

- 3 Performances Only! -

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony and Grammy Award®-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS:

"Sherry" • "Big Girls Don't Cry" • "Walk Like A Man" • "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" •

JERSEY BOYS contains authentic, "profane Jersey language" and is recommended for ages 12+.

Playhouse Premiere!

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

March 12-15, 2020

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby? You'd get THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy! Called "a gut-busting hit" (The New York Times) and "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen" (HuffPost), this classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering "a riotous explosion of comedy" (Daily Beast). Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it's "tons of fun for all ages" (HuffPost) and "comic gold" (Variety) - sure to bring down the house!

THE COLOR PURPLE

April 16-19, 2020

THE COLOR PURPLE is the 2016 Tony Award® winner for Best Musical Revival! Hailed as "a direct hit to the heart" (The Hollywood Reporter), this joyous American classic has conquered Broadway in an all-new "ravishingly reconceived production that is a glory to behold" (The New York Times). With a soul-raising, Grammy®-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues, THE COLOR PURPLE gives an exhilarating new spirit to this Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

Don't miss this stunning re-imagining of an epic story about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South. Experience the exhilarating power of this Tony-winning triumph that New York Magazine calls "one of the greatest revivals ever."

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

May 7-10, 2020

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset;' "If I Were A Rich Man;' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter.

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

BroadwayInWilmington 302.888.0200





Related Articles Shows View More Delaware Stories