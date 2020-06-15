BWW Feature: Live theater returns to celebrate PRIDE month with a limited engagement of the one act play, STELLA.

Alone in a darkened room, a man waits for a knock on the door.

As the minutes tick by, Stella looks back across a life filled with laughter, heartbreak and rage-a life spent searching for the courage to truly be one's self. Inspired by the true story of Ernest Boulton, a Victorian bank clerk who reinvented himself as a woman, STELLA is a deeply personal meditation revealing what it takes to keep your nerve as the lights go out. It is both a love letter to the past and an urgent inquiry into living in the present.





Cast: Michael Sheldon & Clayton Stacey

Run Time: 75 Minutes / No Intermission

TICKETS - $10 All Ages

(ONLINE PURCHASE STRONGLY SUGGESTED. AT-THE-DOOR TICKETS WILL BE LIMITED.)

June 19, 2020 @ 7:30 pm June 20, 2020 @ 7:30 pm

June 26, 2020 @ 7:30 pm June 27, 2020 @ 7:30 pm

Returning to live theater is easy to do, we just have to follow a few simple rules.

Bootless will be complying with all Reopening Guidelines of the State of Delaware.

Online advance ticket purchase is strongly suggested. All seats will be assigned by the box office. Only members of the same household will be permitted to sit together. Total seating for each performance is limited to 26.

A FACE MASK/COVERING MUST BE WORN WHEN ENTERING, EXITING AND MOVING ABOUT THE THEATER. NO EXCEPTIONS. NO ONE WILL BE PERMITTED IN THE THEATER WITHOUT A PROPER FACE MASK/COVERING. FACE MASKS/COVERINGS MAY BE REMOVED DURING THE PERFORMANCE ONLY. SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES WILL BE ENFORCED AT ALL TIMES.

When arriving at the theater, remain outside until called into the lobby for check-in and seating. Only complete parties will be seated. There shall be no gathering or waiting in the lobby at any time. Please observe all social distancing markers while waiting in line for entry into the theater and while in line for concessions prior to the performance. Exiting the theater following the performance will be coordinated by ushers. Please remain in your seats until advised to exit. No one is permitted to remain in the theater or lobby following the performance.

