Wright State University Presents Sophocles' ANTIGONE

Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures continues its Spring festival of COVID-conscious performances with an outdoor production of Sophocles' timeless tragedy ANTIGONE (translated by Nicholas Rudall) at Wright State's outdoor amphitheatre, next the Medical Sciences building on April 10 at 6pm and April 11 at 2pm.

ANTIGONE, directed by Theatre staff member John Lavarnway is often called one of the greatest, most moving of all ancient Greek tragedies. Antigone continues to have meaning for us because of its depiction of the struggle between individual conscience and state policy, and its delicate probing of the nature of human suffering and grief. This production has a contemporary quality, partly because of the modern language translation, and also because of the resonance with our own political and social moment in the ways it deals with young people challenging government authority in pursuit of true justice.

Director John Lavarnway says, "This play couldn't be more relevant as it reflects the hundreds of thousands of people world-wide who will no longer stand for injustice codified in their governments. This is a pretty ideal play to do in the time of COVID- it was written specifically to be performed outdoors and since the original actor's faces were masked, even the character's expressions were written into the dialogue. We have come up with a concept that blends the ancient with the modern in this truly timeless play. The young actors who have been side-lined for a year are so grateful for the opportunity to perform together in person before a live audience. They are dedicated and extraordinarily talented."

ANTIGONE will be performed outdoor in Wright State's campus amphitheatre, a performance space that is itself simultaneously modern and reflective of the ancient Greek theatres the play would have been first seen in over two thousand years ago. Lavarnway says, "It will be exciting to perform in Wright State's outdoor amphitheater- the first production staged there by the theater department in at least 30 years. The space is dynamic and full of possibilities and I hope just the beginning". Actors have rehearsed under COVID-conscious conditions with regular mandatory testing, masks, social distancing and extreme sanitary care in the creation of costumes and scenery.

The cast includes: Emily Eliason, Margo Russ, Dean McKenzie, Brie Parsons, Cole Frasher, Alexis Muhlenkamp, Ethan Evans, Jake Jones, Arianna Schrage, Aliya Pimental, Richard Yanotti, Ben Smallwood, Casey Merren, John Cuozzo. Student designers and technical staff include: Murphy Van Balen (Stage Manager), Antonia Hummel (Scenic Design), Alyssa Egbert (Costume Design), and Lara Sagraves (Sound Design).





The very limited tickets are free but must be reserved in advance by contacting the Theatre Box Office at (937) 775-2500. There will be no seating available on the day of the performance.