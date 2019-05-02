Two Small Town Historic Festivals Come To Ohio This Summer

There are two amazing small town historic festivals this month in West Central Ohio. Each offers FREE fun for the entire family with great live music, and quite unusual & eccentric entertainment, both in beautiful & historic settings.

First up, the Annual Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee is set for June 12 - 16, 2019 at Ambassador Park and the adjacent Fort Site Park. Bring the whole family. Admission, parking, and entertainment are all FREE!

The fun begins Wednesday evening with the Taste of Fort Recovery. This is your chance to sample a variety of interesting and delicious foods from various Fort Recovery restaurants, all while listening to some Caribbean steel drum sounds from the party band, the Sunburners!

Throughout the rest of the weekend, enjoy even more terrific live music along with a softball tournament, Tug-of-War challenge, and the "Family Outdoor Movie Night" at the Van Trees Park Amphitheater. Other featured events include a pie-baking contest, Red Cross go kart races, kiddie tractor pull, a talent show, the famous Fort Recovery racing ducks, and the Jubilee Quarter Auction!

The Fireman's Parade begins at 2pm on Sunday afternoon and is followed by a chicken barbecue. The weekend includes rides, games, lots of tasty festival foods and tons of fun! So make your way to the banks of the Wabash, and enjoy the Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee! While at the Fort, be sure to check out the historic fort stockade & blockhouses, the fabulous murals, state museum and log cabins.

For a complete Fort Recovery Harvest Jubilee schedule, Click Here.

Next up...The Maria Stein County Fest, which takes place on the beautiful grounds of the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics from June 21 - 23, 2019.

The entertainment is FREE, beginning with the featured performances of Johnny Rocket's Cycle Circus! Also back by popular demand is the nationally known Country Fest Tractor Square Dancers! Additional special features at this amazing festival include: antique & stock tractor pulls, cruise-in car show, chainsaw wood carving, Belgium horse & wagon rides, mobile glass studios, bingo, go kart races, and the Cincinnati Circus!

There are competitions in mini-Indy car, diaper derby, punt-pass-kick, quarterback challenge, and a 5k run/walk. Tournaments include volleyball, dodgeball, corn hole, and 3-on-3 basketball. Also enjoy great live music for all ages throughout the entire weekend. Definitely come hungry because Country fest has plenty of delightful food to satisfy everyone's palate. In addition, there's a petting zoo, games, rides, and family fun all weekend long!

For your complete guide to the Maria Stein Country Fest please visit www.mscountryfest.com.

There's always so much to see and do in Auglaize and Mercer Counties, Ohio!





