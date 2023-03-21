Tickets Are Now on Sale for the CAPA Marquee Awards

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards presented by American Electric Power Foundation. The Marquee Awards, modeled after the TonyÂ® Awards, is the culmination of CAPA's year-long educational program designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio. Two of the student participants will be selected to go to New York City for a week-long Broadway intensive and a national competition.

CAPA presents the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Thursday, May 25, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

"From walking the red carpet to high-energy performances from Broadway's most popular shows, the Marquee Awards is an electrifying showcase celebrating central Ohio's talented young artists," said CAPA Education Director Amy Handra. "And every ticket sold supports free arts opportunities for young people throughout the year."

Each of the 19 participating high schools have submitted a musical theatre production for review by the program's team of professional adjudicators. On April 20, CAPA will announce up to five nominees selected from the 19 productions in the categories of Best Musical Production, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Direction, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Dance Execution, Outstanding Student Orchestra, and Outstanding Technical Execution. Adjudicators will also separately evaluate hard-copy nominations submitted in the categories of Backstage Excellence, Outstanding Student Designer, and National Student Reporter.

On May 25, the 2023 CAPA Marquee Awards will culminate with a red-carpet ceremony and student showcase at the Ohio Theatre at which winners in all categories will be announced. Modeled after the TonyÂ® Awards, the CAPA Marquee Awards will showcase live performances from the nominees for Best Musical Production, Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role, as well as opening and closing numbers that incorporate nominated students from all participating high schools.

Students selected as Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role will be designated as official Jimmy AwardÂ® nominees for "Jimmys Week," a week-long theatre intensive led by Broadway professionals and industry experts, and compete on the national level for the 2023 Jimmy AwardsÂ® for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

The 2022-23 CAPA Marquee Awards participating high schools are:

Bexley High School, The Music Man

Bishop Hartley High School, Shrek The Musical

Bishop Watterson High School, Damn Yankees

Dublin Coffman High School, Newsies

Eastmoor Academy High School, Once on This Island

Grove City High School, Once Upon a Mattress

Groveport Madison High School, Monty Python's Spamalot (School Edition)

Licking Heights High School, Catch Me If You Can

New Albany High School, Mamma Mia!

Olentangy Berlin High School, The Addams Family

Olentangy High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Olentangy Liberty High School, Anastasia: The Musical

Olentangy Orange High School, The SpongeBob Musical

Pickerington High School Central, The Addams Family

Pickerington High School North, Kinky Boots

Thomas Worthington High School, Seussical

Upper Arlington High School, Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Westerville South High School, The Addams Family

Worthington Christian School, A Year with Frog and Toad

Additionally, the 19 high schools have participated in professional theatre education activities throughout the 2022-23 school year, including master classes with Broadway touring artists, skills-based workshops with local artists, and Dig Deeper, a virtual tutorial series which covers a range of topics to help students deepen their study and practice of theatre from wherever they can watch.