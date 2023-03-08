THE LION KING Comes to Toledo Next Month

The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the Toledo engagement of Disney's The Lion King as a part of the 22-23 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES. Toledo's most eagerly awaited stage production ever will leap onto the Stranahan Theater stage from Wednesday, April 19 to Sunday, May 7. The press opening night is Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

In Toledo, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 1:00 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. There will also be a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Thursday, April 20. Premium Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program and a cinch bag, are also available. Tickets are available now at BroadwayInToledo.com, StranahanTheater.com, by calling 419-381-8851, or in person at the Stranahan Theater box office. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The production features Peter Hargrave as "Scar," Gerald Ramsey as "Mufasa," Gugwana Dlamini as "Rafiki," Nick Cordileone as "Timon," Nick LaMedica as "Zazu," John E. Brady as "Pumbaa," Darian Sanders as "Simba," Khalifa White as "Nala," Forest VanDyke as "Banzai," Martina Sykes as "Shenzi" and Robbie Swift as "Ed."

The role of "Young Simba" is alternated between Jaylen Lyndon Hunter and Jordan Pendleton and the role of "Young Nala" is alternated between Scarlett London Diviney and Farrah Wilson.

Rounding out the cast are Derek Adams, Kayla Rose Aimable, William John Austin, Iman Ayana, Isaiah Bailey, Erin D. Barnett, Samantha Lauren Barriento, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Christin Byrdsong, Sasha Caicedo, Thembelihle Cele, Leroy Church, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Camille Eanga-Selenge, Marquis Floyd, Tony Freeman, Mukelisiwe Goba, Samaree Lawson, Gabisile Manana, Amber Mayberry, Christopher L. McKenzie, Jr., Justin Mensah, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Christopher Sams, Maia Schechter, Allison Danielle Semmes, T. Shyvonne Stewart, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Jordan Nicole Willis and Sherman Wood.

For more than 20 years, the North American touring productions of The Lion King have been seen by over 21 million theatergoers. Having already played more than 9,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Toledo at the Stranahan Theater.

ABOUT THE LION KING

After 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 27 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, with four of those running 20 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Paris; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film's screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor) and Binder Casting/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.