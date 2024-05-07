THE CHER SHOW Comes to Toledo in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild will present the stunning, brand-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical THE CHER SHOW. This production Will Close out the 23–24 BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES at the Stranahan Theater June 6–9, 2024.

Tickets to THE CHER SHOW are available for purchase at BroadwayInToledo.com and StranahanTheater.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 6, 2024 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 7, 2024 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 8, 2024 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 9, 2024 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

