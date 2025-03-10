Spotlight: JERSEY BOYS at La Comedia

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With phenomenal music and great storytelling, Jersey Boys explores the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. Winner of Best Musical at both the Tony Awards and Olivier Awards, Jersey Boys takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom.

Featuring electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You,” you won't want to miss the La Comedia premiere of Jersey Boys. (Rated R: Language and mature content)

