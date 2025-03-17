Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST to be Presented at Sinclair Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sinclair Theatre will present The Tempest, Shakespeare's magical comedy about revenge and romance, live on stage from March 28-April 5 in Blair Hall Theatre, Building 2, on Sinclair's downtown Dayton campus. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/seniors.

Twelve years before the start of the story, Prospera was usurped by her sister, Antonia, and exiled from Milan. Now living on a remote island with her daughter, Miranda, Prospera is presented with an opportunity to wreak havoc on her traitorous sister and her shipmates by way of a magical tempest.

"Taking on a well-known Shakespearean play is always a challenge as audiences have preconceived ideas of what the story should look or sound like," says director, Kimberly Borst. "This cast is making each of these famous characters their own and tackling all of the challenges with energy and a wonderful sense of humor. For many cast members, this is their first time performing in a Shakespearean production and they are doing a wonderful job of embracing the language and making it easily accessible for audience members. Their enthusiasm and originality is a breath of fresh air and a joy to work with."

The cast consists of Courtney Collinsworth, Emma Smith, Hannah Ramey, Kelly Boehm, Sierra Ward, Shae Trauthwein, Matthew Poliachik, Amelie De La Nuez, Dominick Griffin, Jorge Melo, Henry Ballard, Joy Wood, Falyn Sherck, and Adalia Gaynier

