STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to The Avalon Theatre in Marysville This July

Chinquapin Parish takes center stage this summer as Avalon Productions brings Steel Magnolias to The Avalon Theatre in Marysville, OH. The beloved Southern dramedy by Robert Harling will run for four performances only, July 10 through 12, 2025.

Performances will take place Thursday, July 10 and Friday, July 11 at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, July 12 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM.

Directed by Avalon Theatre Executive Director Ryan Bowie, Steel Magnolias welcomes audiences into Truvy’s bustling beauty salon, where a close-knit group of women share laughter, gossip, and the trials of life in small-town Louisiana. The cast features Hannah Perdue as Truvy, Keriann Menz as her earnest assistant Annelle, Laura Miller as the sharp-tongued Ouiser, Kim Hopcraft as the ever-cheerful Clairee, Susan Wilson as the strong-willed M’Lynn, and Lucy Hoy as her vibrant daughter Shelby.

The story blends quick-witted comedy with moments of profound emotion, as Shelby, a lifelong diabetic, defies medical odds to start a family—only to face heartbreaking complications. As life unfolds within the walls of the salon, the women support one another with humor, grace, and unwavering friendship.

“This show explores the ways six women experience life. From birth, death, rebirth, and ultimately victory over circumstances,” said director Ryan Bowie. “Theatre in its truest form is meant to teach the audience something and leave them with something to chew on when they leave—and Steel Magnolias still teaches us something decades later.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 13 and under. Tickets can be purchased at theavalontheatre.org/events or in person at The Avalon Theatre box office (121 S. Main St, Marysville, OH), which is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and one hour before each performance.

