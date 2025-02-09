Photos: Great Lakes Theater's PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Great Lakes Theater sets the stage for the second half of its 63rd season with the playful Peter Pan prequel, Peter and the Starcatcher. Jaclyn Miller directs this Tony Award-winning show that performs in the company's intimate and audience-friendly home at the Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square, through March 2, 2025.

Featuring a blend of seasoned GLT performers and debut artists, the cast includes: Theo Allyn*, Dar’Jon Marquise Bentley, Jeremy Gallardo*, Benjamin Michael Hall*, Nic Hermick*, Grayson Heyl*, Jessie Cope Miller*, James Alexander Rankin*, Evan Stevens*, M.A. Taylor*, Ángela Utrera* and Joe Wegner*. *Member of Actors' Equity

The creative team for Peter and the Starcatcher includes Scenic Designer Courtney O’Neill; Costume Designer Esther M. Haberlen; Lighting Designer Rick Martin; Sound Designer Josh Brinkman; Puppet Designers Davey Collins and Hayden Pedersen; Wig Designer Caitie Martin; Fight Choreographer Nick Steen; Dialect Coach Jeffrey C. Hawkins; Music Director Matthew Webb; Production Stage Manager Nicki Cathro* and Assistant Stage Manager Imani Sade.*

Set sail to explore the Neverland you never knew with this Tony Award-winning prequel that charts a course through Peter’s untold adventures. A dozen actors portray over 100 unforgettable characters in this high-flying adventure bursting with imagination and ingenious stagecraft. It is a humorous, heartwarming ride through ambition, yearning and the magic of friendship, where you will discover the boy who never grew up before he took flight.

Photo Credit: Roger Mastroianni

Comments