Pete Davidson is Coming to the Schuster Center in July

Pete Davidson is bringing his Prehab Tour to the Schuster Center on July 13, 2024. Tickets are on sale now online or by contacting the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 and in person at the Dayton Live Box Office inside the Schuster Center, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



“Having Pete Davidson at the Schuster Center this July is part of our commitment to bringing the biggest and best performers to Dayton” said Kailey Yeakley, Manager of Social Media & Public Relations at Dayton Live.

Pete Davidson is a celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer.

In 2023, Davidson starred in Peacock’s “Bupkis,” a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will begin production on season 2 later this year.

Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular “Weekend Update” features and original music videos garnered millions of views. He recently returned to Studio 8H to host the 49th season premiere of “SNL,” earning rave reviews. Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special Pete Davidson: Alive From New York. Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. On January 9, 2024 he released his new Netflix Standup Special Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli and is currently out performing brand new material with the PETE DAVIDSON: PREHAB TOUR. In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film The King of Staten Island. Additional film work includes Dumb Money, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Trainwreck, Big Time Adolescence, Set It Up, Meet Cute, and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Upcoming projects include The Home, Wizards!, and I Slept with Joey Ramone.

This performance is co-presented by Dayton Live and SaveLive.

