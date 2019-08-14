ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Make a Splash at Mead Theater

Aug. 14, 2019  

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Make a Splash at Mead TheaterOh gods, oh gods! The 2017 Tony Award-winner for "Best Revival," Once On This Island, will be making waves as the national tour plays the Mead Theater Oct. 22-27.

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune - guided by the island gods - sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart.

The exuberant score by Tony Award-winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.

Casting for the national tour has yet to be announced.

For more information and tickets to Once On This Island, tap here.



Related Articles View More Dayton Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio
  • The Human Race Kicks Off Its 33rd Season With LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • Fall Fun Comes to Ross County