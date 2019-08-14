ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Make a Splash at Mead Theater
Oh gods, oh gods! The 2017 Tony Award-winner for "Best Revival," Once On This Island, will be making waves as the national tour plays the Mead Theater Oct. 22-27.
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. After a massive storm rages through her village, a ray of hope appears through a young man from the wealthy side of the island. An unexpected romance blossoms. But when their different cultures threaten to keep them apart, Ti Moune - guided by the island gods - sets out on a journey to stay beside the man who has captured her heart.
The exuberant score by Tony Award-winners Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Anastasia, Ragtime), along with the visionary production by Tony Award-nominated director Michael Arden (Spring Awakening revival), transforms the reality of post-storm Haiti into a fantastical world bursting with Caribbean rhythms and dance.
Casting for the national tour has yet to be announced.
For more information and tickets to Once On This Island, tap here.