Music Educator To Debut His Show INFAMOUS THE MUSICAL at St. Edward High School

Infamous the Musical is set to premiere as a Staged Concert this September at St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio. Infamous is a musical recount of the events leading toward Abraham Lincoln's assassination and subsequent manhunt for his killer, John Wilkes Booth.

Infamous The Musical is written by local Cleveland Playwright and Composer, David Owen Michaels, who also happens to be the Orchestra and Choir Director of St. Edward High School. Michaels says "This show is a look at our divided past, told through the lens of our divided present." Bob Frantz of Cleveland Radio calls Infamous "Gripping", and Ray Carr of Cleveland's WCSB 89.3 says the show "sets the benchmark for excellence in Musical Theater".

Infamous the Musical is Directed by Scott Spence and Music Directed by Maria DiDonato. The show features all local Cleveland talent including, Robert Kowalewski (John Wilkes Booth), Greg Violand (Abraham Lincoln), Sandra Montevideo (Mary Lincoln) and Natalie Green (Lucy Hale). Bill Shaffer conducts the twelve piece pit orchestra, as they play through Michaels' big sweeping score. Two time Tony Award winning Producer, Ken Davenport, serves as the Production Coach for Infamous the Musical.

Infamous the Musical will be presented September 9th through 11th at St. Edward High School (13500 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, Ohio). Curtain times on Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th, are at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 11th. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by following this link https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192642®id=87&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F65918?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or by visiting the show's website at www.infamousmusical.com. Come see history brought to life in this riveting new show. Get your tickets today!