Mike Birbiglia is Coming to the Victoria Theatre in November

Mike Birbiglia is bringing his PLEASE STOP THE RIDE tour to the Victoria Theatre on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Mike Birbiglia is a comedian, writer, director, and actor who has performed his award-winning solo shows worldwide – from the Sydney Opera House to the West End of London to Broadway.

His five solo shows Sleepwalk With Me, My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, Thank God For Jokes, The New One, and The Old Man & The Pool enjoyed successful runs on and off Broadway and became hit Netflix comedy specials. The shows merge storytelling and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian.”

Birbiglia also wrote, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk With Me and Don't Think Twice. As an actor, Birbiglia has appeared in the films Trainwreck, The Fault In Our Stars, Popstar, A Man Called Otto as well as TV roles in Orange Is The New Black and Billions. He hosts the podcast “Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out.”

How to Get Tickets:

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 28 at 10 a.m. online at daytonlive.org/mike-birbiglia, in person at the Dayton Live Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center or via phone at 937-228-3630. (The Dayton Live Box Office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

