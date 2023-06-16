MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Coming To The Victoria Theatre

GFOUR Productions, winners of 68 Drama Desk and 54 Tony Awards, are proudly bringing the international hit show Menopause The Musical to Dayton and will play the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 3 p.m.

Menopause The Musical is a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived “The Change.” Tickets are currently on sale now and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/menopause or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by calling 937-977-7160.

Now celebrating over 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause The Musical has evolved as a "grassroots" movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 22nd year and 17th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit Click Here.