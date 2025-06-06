Logan Wells to Present CLASSIC COUNTRY TRIBUTE SHOW at The Avalon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avalon Theatre will welcome a true star of the stage, Logan Wells, for a heartfelt and high-energy Classic Country Tribute Show on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 4:00 PM. This unforgettable afternoon will feature beloved country hits from the 1950s through the 1980s, performed by one of the most dynamic entertainers in the genre today.

Logan Wells brings her signature vocal style and magnetic stage presence to this tribute performance, celebrating the legendary music of Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, The Statler Brothers, Alan Jackson, Alabama, Patsy Cline, Little Jimmy Dickens, Brenda Lee, and many more. The performance will culminate with a patriotic set honoring our nation's veterans completing this powerful tribute.

With over 29 years of professional performance under her belt, Logan's warm, interactive style, superb vocal ability, and natural stage presence allow her to connect immediately and effortlessly with any audience. She first discovered her vocal talents singing karaoke at a neighborhood block party- a moment that sparked a remarkable career that has included national tours, prestigious headlining gigs, and countless standing ovations.

Over the years she has shared the stage with a long list of country greats, including Shenandoah, Joe Diffie, Deana Carter, Marty Stuart, J.M. Montgomery, Billy Dean, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, Kevin Sharp, Terri Clark, Marc Chesnutt, Bill Anderson, and Ray Price.

A seasoned recording artist, Logan has released four self-produced CDs, recorded with a Nashville record label, and has been featured in numerous TV and radio appearances. Her original songs earned her the title of New Power Discovery Artist from legendary DJ/songwriter Bill Mack, and are broadcast nationwide on over 800 radio stations.

Whether performing timeless classics or her original songs, Logan Wells brings authenticity, passion, and pure entertainment to every stage she graces. Don't miss this inspiring tribute to classic country legends-an afternoon of music, memories, and patriotism.

Join us for the unforgettable Classic Country Tribute Show featuring Logan Wells on Sunday, July 27, at 4:00 PM at The Avalon Theatre. Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy great music for only $25.

