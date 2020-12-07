Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

La Comedia Dinner Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER

Article Pixel

Performances run November 5-December 30, 2020.

Dec. 7, 2020  

La Comedia Dinner Theatre invites you to celebrate the joy of this holiday season as they present A Christmas to Remember. This festive one-act, 90-minute Christmas revue features beautiful costumes, an imaginative set, and many of your favorite holiday songs.

The company will also celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with a beautiful Nativity featuring its traditional singing of "O' Holy Night."

Proper social distancing and other precautions are being taken to ensure your safety. You will still enjoy our delicious buffet before every meal. You will decide what items you would like, and a La Comedia employee will plate your food for you.

Performances run November 5-December 30, 2020.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://lacomedia.com/.


Related Articles View More Dayton Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Joyce Wrice Releases New Single 'So So Sick'
  • Green Isac Orchestra Releases New Vinyl Album, 'b a r'
  • Black Pistol Fire Unveil New Live Video For Single “Temper, Temper”
  • Gaidaa And COLORS Announce New Live EP