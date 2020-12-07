La Comedia Dinner Theatre Presents A CHRISTMAS TO REMEMBER

La Comedia Dinner Theatre invites you to celebrate the joy of this holiday season as they present A Christmas to Remember. This festive one-act, 90-minute Christmas revue features beautiful costumes, an imaginative set, and many of your favorite holiday songs.

The company will also celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with a beautiful Nativity featuring its traditional singing of "O' Holy Night."

Proper social distancing and other precautions are being taken to ensure your safety. You will still enjoy our delicious buffet before every meal. You will decide what items you would like, and a La Comedia employee will plate your food for you.

Performances run November 5-December 30, 2020.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://lacomedia.com/.

