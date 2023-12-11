Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards

Joe Gatto Sets 2024 Dates, Extending His Current NIGHT OF COMEDY Tour

The comedian will bring the show to Dayton at Benjamin & Marion Schuster Performing Arts Center on January 28, 2024.

Dec. 11, 2023

 Joe Gatto has announced the second round of dates for his ongoing 2023 Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy tour. The comedian will be bringing his tour to Dayton at Benjamin & Marion Schuster Performing Arts Center on January 28, 2024.

Joe Gatto is a comedian best known from the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” He has toured with the Jokers live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Currently, Joe tours with his stand-up solo show “Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy” in sold out theaters across the United States. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives. He happily advocates for the “Adopt, Don't Shop” movement with his non-profit Gatto Pups and Friends which operates on Long Island, NY catering to mainly senior and disabled pups. Joe also hosts a popular comedy podcast called "Two Cool Moms" on the iHeart Radio Podcast Network where he and his co-host dispenses sage motherly advice to fans who write in with their dilemmas. He also lives his life by a code of pastry and family, loving his wife, two children and cannoli.

Tickets on sale now at Click Here

ABOUT OUTBACK PRESENTS

Outback Presents is the leading independent, full-service promoter of live entertainment. Based in Nashville, Outback Presents produces thousands of music and comedy shows, tours, and festivals annually across North America, connecting its diverse roster of artists with their fans.


