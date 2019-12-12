Give The Gift Of Dunder Mifflin This Holiday Season With THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY

Die-hard fan of the hit TV show "The Office?" Do you know a Dwight Schrutte? Give the gift of Dunder Mifflin this holiday season with tickets to the unauthorized Off-Broadway sensation, THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY, at the Victoria Theatre, Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. Celebrate your Boss or gift a date night for the Jim and Pam in your office or treat yourself to the most hilarious musical parody around! Tickets are on sale now at ticketcenterstage.com.

It's a typical morning at Scranton's third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don't miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show, now coming to a city near you. Mashable calls the show "the world's most elaborate inside joke, created with a whole lot of love, just for fans." Original Off Broadway cast member, Madeline Glenn Thomas, joins the tour cast as everyone's favorite receptionist, Pam.

Writers Bob and Tobly McSmith are ecstatic about their third national tour. "The Office! A Musical Parody is on track to be our most successful New York production in 10 years," says Tobly McSmith. "The Office! A Musical Parody is now one of the most successful off-Broadway shows in history. As Michael might say, 'It's been a dream come thru.'"

Tickets for THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY start at $32 and can be purchased by calling 937-228-3630, 888-228-3630 or online at www.ticketcenterstage.com.

For more information about the North American National Tour, visit theofficemusicalparody.com/tour.

In addition to the national tour, The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. For more information about the show, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

The Office! A Musical Parody is produced by Right Angle Entertainment, written by Bob and Tobly McSmith and composed by Assaf Gleizner.

Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full! House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. They are hard at work on their next musical: The Passion of the Teletubbies.

Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Love Actually!? The Unauthorized Musical Parody (NYC), One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Nashville and National Tour), Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors Tour, Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Family Feud: Celebrity Edition Tour, and The Price is Right LIVE! among others.





