Dayton's Largest Arts Organization Offers Free Virtual Field Trip

Dayton Live has announced a free virtual field trip opportunity for area students with FIVE DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA!, a part of Dayton Live's Discovery Series, a school day theatre program that has reached more than one million students since its debut in 1991.

"This season is the 30th Anniversary of the Discovery Series and we are excited to continue offering high quality arts education experiences - virtually," explained Gary Minyard, Vice President - Education & Engagement for Dayton Live.

"Even during this challenging time when classrooms look different across the Miami Valley, our belief that arts education is an essential component of every student's academic journey has never wavered," Minyard continued. "By providing free access to this virtual field trip to teachers, students and homeschool groups, Dayton Live Education believes students will develop a new and inspiring appreciation for this particular genre of dance."

This unique program for students grades K-12 features Step Afrika! the world's first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping - a polyrhythmic, percussive dance form that uses the body as an instrument. Based on the company's award-winning arts education programs and more than 25 years of performing and teaching students, FIVE DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA! supports the academic environment as well as the challenges of virtual learning.

FIVE DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA! is made up of five videos that can be watched any time between November 30 and December 13, 2020. The videos include an introduction to this style of dance, a stepping tutorial, an opportunity to meet the artists, and two performance videos. A resource guide with even more educational information will also be available. The entire program is completely free of charge to students and educators.

Access to these interactive videos is available by registration which begins October 8. Educators may register at daytonlive.org/step-afrika. Instructions to access the videos will be sent after registration.

"We know this school year has been a challenging one so far - for both students and teachers," Minyard said. "As teachers plan for the coming weeks, we hope this free virtual field trip in early December will enhance their curriculum and benefit students and teachers alike."

