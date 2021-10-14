Dayton Live presents RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES in The Best of Abbey Road Live! In celebration of Abbey Road, RAIN will bring the greatest hits to life in addition to all your early favorites for one night only, October 27, 2021 at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in downtown Dayton.

This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is "the next best thing to seeing The Beatles!" (Associated Press). Experience the worlds' most iconic band and come celebrate The Best of Abbey Road Live with RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES with updated sets that include state of the art LED, high-definition screens and multimedia content for the new 2021 tour.

Together longer than The Beatles, RAIN has mastered every song, gesture and nuance of the legendary foursome, delivering a totally live, note-for-note performance that's as infectious as it is transporting. Like The Beatles, the onstage members of RAIN are not only supreme musicians, but electrifying performers in their own right!

Tickets are available only through DaytonLive.org and the Dayton Live Ticket Office, the official ticketing outlet for all performances at the Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, Loft Theatre at the Metropolitan Arts Center, and the PNC Arts Annex.

Please note: In accordance with the city of Dayton mask mandate, masks will continue to be required inside all Dayton Live venues for patrons 6 and over. Starting October 1, 2021, patrons 12 and over attending performances at Dayton Live venues will also be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance.