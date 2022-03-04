Dayton Live Lifts Mask Mandate for Audiences

As of Saturday, March 5, 2022 - and per CDC guidelines and recommendations - Dayton Live is lifting its mask requirement for audiences attending performances in its venues - the Victoria Theatre, Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, The Loft Theatre, and the PNC Arts Annex.

However, DEAR EVAN HANSEN (March 8-13) at the Schuster Center, EVERYTHING THAT'S BEAUTIFUL (through March 13) at The Loft Theatre, and FROM SUMMIT TO SEA WITH ANDY MANN (March 13 & 14) at the Victoria Theatre will still require all audience members to be masked. Other events or artists may also have different requirements. Always check DaytonLive.org for the most current information on any performance.

Patrons are welcome to wear masks at any performance in Dayton Live's venues. Health and safety policies will continue to be regularly evaluated and adjusted based on community health data, and public health and government guidance. To learn more about our additional health and safety procedures, visit daytonlive.org/health-safety.

