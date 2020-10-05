Dayton Live Announces New Board Members

With the end of the fiscal year, two trustees stepped down after six years of service.

Dayton Live announced additions and departures from the organization's Board of Trustees.

With the end of the fiscal year, two trustees stepped down after six years of service: John Rhodes (Emerson) and Cassie Barlow (Southwestern Ohio Council on Higher Education).

"Both John and Cassie were huge assets to the Board. We thank them for their service," said Chris Wyse, Chair of Dayton Live's Board of Trustees and President & COO of Projects Unlimited.

Three new trustees were also welcomed to the Board: Erin Davis, an attorney in the Dayton office of Taft; Kurt Knapke, Vice President of Solution Strategy at Emerson Solutions; and Terra Williams, Director of Health Promotion, Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County.

"We're excited to welcome Erin, Kurt and Terra to the Dayton Live Board of Trustees and look forward to their contribution to guiding the future of this important not for profit arts organization," Wyse said.

The current Dayton Live Board of Trustees Officers are

Chair, Chris Wyse (Projects Unlimited, Inc.)

Vice Chair, Dave S. Dickerson (Miller-Valentine Group)

Treasurer, David McGillivray (Brixey & Meyer)

Secretary, Wendy Lewis (Logos @ Work, LLC.)

Emeritus Chair, Martha Shaker (Concept Rehab, Inc.).

In addition, the Board of Trustees includes: Erin B. Davis (Taft ); Mark Keeton (Taylor Communications); Kurt Knapke (Emerson Solutions); Nick Lair (Premier Health); Albert W. Leland (Community Volunteer); Marla Schuster Nissan (Alan Roberts & Associates); Monte Salsman (Winsupply and the Win Family of Companies); Patti L. Stoll (PNC Bank); Rodney Veal (Sinclair Community College); and Terra Williams (Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County).

