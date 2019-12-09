BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards Update: SHREK THE MUSICAL - La Comedia Dinner Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Dayton:

Best Actor Play/Musical (non-professional Youth production)

Benjamin Jones - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 18%

Chavin Medina - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dare 2 Defy 12%

Dutch Kulka - MATILDA - Dare 2 Defy 8%

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Digger Howard - DISASTER! - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 17%

Cory Candelet - SHREK THE MUSICAL - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 13%

Steven Lakes - ANNIE - Dare 2 Defy 10%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Josiah Miller - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Middletown Lyric Theatre 11%

Jack Issler - WHY WE TELL THE STORY - Epiphany Players 10%

Jake Jones - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Wright State University 8%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

Jake Lockwood - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company 29%

Chris Kramer - ON GOLDEN POND - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 24%

Scott Stoney - AN ACT OF GOD - The Human Race Theatre Company 15%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Lucy Bobbin - SHREK THE MUSICAL - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 17%

Sophie Caton - ANNIE - Dare 2 Defy 12%

Tonya Oslack - DISASTER! - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 10%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Abbie Miller - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Middletown Lyric Theatre 13%

Rachel Mary Green - IF/THEN - Wright State University 7%

Elainah Skaroupka - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre 7%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Sara Mackie - AN ACT OF GOD - The Human Race Theatre Company 25%

Jen Joplin - SYLVIA - The Human Race Theatre Company 22%

Darlene Spencer - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company 21%

Best Actress Play/Musical (non-professional Youth production)

Abbey Stamper - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Dare 2 Defy 11%

Maggie Weckesser - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dare 2 Defy 8%

Reese Hornick - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dare 2 Defy 8%

Best Musical (non-professional)

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Children's Performing Arts of Miamisburg 12%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Brookville Community Theatre 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dare 2 Defy 8%

Best Musical (professional)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 27%

ANNIE - Dare 2 Defy 19%

DISASTER! - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 13%

Best Play (non-professional)

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Wright State University 19%

WIZARD OF OZ - Town Hall Theatre 12%

RUMORS - Brookville Community Theatre 9%

Best Play (professional)

ON GOLDEN POND - La Comedia Dinner Theatre 42%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - The Human Race Theatre Company 33%

SYLVIA - The Human Race Theatre Company 14%

Best Touring Show

WAITRESS - Victoria Theatre Association 31%

LES MISERABLES - Victoria Theatre Association 30%

THE BOOK OF MORMON - Victoria Theatre Association 20%

Theater of the Year

La Comedia Dinner Theatre 34%

Dare 2 Defy 16%

Wright State University 10%

