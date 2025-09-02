Beck Center For The Arts Hosts Rita Elswick: Photography Exhibition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beck Center for the Arts will present Rita Elswick: Photography Exhibition, featuring this local artist’s framed photographs, prints, and cards. Inspired images of landscape, nature, and wildlife grace the walls of Beck Center's Music and Creative Arts Therapies Building (MCAT).

Melinda Placko, Beck Center’s Associate Director of Visual Arts, and the curator for this exhibition says, “Rita is an actively exhibiting local photographer who has made photographs for over two decades. Beck Center is honored to celebrate her work with a solo exhibit.”

From the artist statement: "Capturing moments through photography allows Rita to help others see how beautiful the world can be, even with the struggle of pain or disability. Rita suffered a spinal cord injury 20 years ago that left her in so much despair, but photography has been a healing source of HOPE. The human spirit is amazing and has the ability to heal itself through art."

These images will be on display and free for the public to experience from September 20, 2025 through January 15, 2026. All are welcome to a FREE, open to the public Artist Reception which will take place on Friday, November 14, 2025 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm., also in the MCAT building lobby.



For purchases, please see Customer Service in the main building. Contact mplacko@beckcenter.org for further information.

To find out more about Beck Center visual arts classes for all ages please visit beckcenter.org. Enroll in classes and lessons for all art forms today at beckcenter.org/education-programs.

Beck Center for the Arts also offers arts education for all ages, all skill levels, and all abilities with classes and lessons in music, dance, visual arts, and theater, as well as creative arts therapies. Financial assistance is offered for qualified applicants so that these programs can be enjoyed by all.

Programming at Beck Center for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council. Beck Center gratefully acknowledges the generous funding provided by the citizens of Cuyahoga County through Cuyahoga Arts and Culture.

Beck Center for the Arts is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that offers professional theater productions on two stages, arts education programming in dance, music, theater, visual arts, early childhood, and creative arts therapies for individuals with disabilities, free gallery exhibits year-round, and outreach education programming.