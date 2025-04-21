Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to the Schuster Center

The show is conducted by Neal Gittleman with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.
Ann Hampton Callaway is coming to the Schuster Center next month. The performance is set for May 3, 2025.
The Tony-nominated pop/jazz singer-songwriter joins Neal Gittleman and the Philharmonic on the DPO stage for a night of classics made famous by some of the biggest names in the business – Barbra Streisand, Carole King, Doris Day, Judy Garland, Linda Ronstadt, and Shirley Bassey, to name a few!
Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers, exquisite ballads, and lovely symphonic harmonies.
