Ann Hampton Callaway Comes to the Schuster Center

The show is conducted by Neal Gittleman with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

By: Apr. 21, 2025
Ann Hampton Callaway is coming to the Schuster Center next month. The performance is set for May 3, 2025.

The Tony-nominated pop/jazz singer-songwriter joins Neal Gittleman and the Philharmonic on the DPO stage for a night of classics made famous by some of the biggest names in the business – Barbra Streisand, Carole King, Doris Day, Judy Garland, Linda Ronstadt, and Shirley Bassey, to name a few!

Spoil yourself with a spellbinding show of rousing showstoppers, exquisite ballads, and lovely symphonic harmonies.

