AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to the Stranahan Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The American Theatre Guild, with Nickelodeon, GEA Live and Senbla, is thrilled to announce that AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT will take the Stranahan Theater stage on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at StranahanTheater.com.

The tour will kick off in the United States in September before heading to Los Angeles, Seattle, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston and many more cities in 2024. The global tour continues in 2025 to a myriad of European cities across the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the Netherlands among others; additionally, the tour will make stops in various cities across Australia.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT audiences will immerse themselves in a two-hour special with a live orchestra bringing the show’s iconic musical score to life, in perfect harmony with highlights and favorite moments from all three seasons of the series. Taiko and erhu will share the spotlight with violins and clarinets, while the series' most beloved scenes play out on a full-size cinema screen, bringing viewers into the Avatar world to experience the series’ most memorable moments with Aang, Katara, Toph, Sokka, Zuko and more.

The creative mastermind behind the original music for the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series, Emmy Award-winning composer and musician Jeremy Zuckerman, has teamed up with show co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as well as Jeff Adams (the show's original editor) to expand the series original compositions for the concert series. This spectacular production not only magnifies the epic scope and high drama of the series, but also marks a thrilling first for fans offering an opportunity to experience the captivating world of Avatar: The Last Airbender through this live orchestra concert.

"It’s been incredibly satisfying and moving to see the audiences’ emotional response to these concerts, and to be a part of that atmosphere is a uniquely beautiful experience,” said Zuckerman. “I’m overjoyed that many more people - Avatar fans both new and old - will get to experience the show during this wider tour."

Don't miss this extraordinary chance to relive the epic odyssey of Avatar: The Last Airbender like never before. For more information, tour dates and tickets, please visit www.avatarinconcert.com and follow #avatarinconcert, @avatarthelastairbender on Facebook and Instagram; and, @teamavatar on YouTube.

Honored with a Peabody Award and Primetime Emmy, along with multiple Annie Awards and Genesis Awards Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender emerged from its three-season run (61 episodes), from February 2005 to July 2008, as one of the most beloved animated properties in history. In 2021 Nickelodeon announced the launch of Avatar Studios, a new division designed to create original content spanning animated series and movies based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra.

The animated series’ success has also spawned a companion podcast Avatar: Braving the Elements, currently in its season third season, a remastered soundtrack from series (and tour) composer, Jeremy Zuckerman, now out on digital and vinyl. The property has also been translated into several bestselling book series, which continue to roll out new original stories. The graphic novel series has sold over three million copies, and the young adult novels have spent 25 total weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and have over 700,000 copies in print.

Please Note: Etix.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.