WaterTower Theatre Announces PWYC Partner For THE BALLAD OF LITTLE JO

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Shane Peterman, announced today that the "Pay It Forward with Pay-What-You-Can" partner for WTT's upcoming production of The Ballad of Little Jo will be Dallas Resource Center's Youth First.

In October 2017, WTT announced the "Pay It Forward with Pay-What-You-Can" initiative in which all proceeds from PWYC previews are donated to various causes and organizations in need. The 2018-2019 Pay It Forward with Pay-What-You-Can performances are sponsored by Holly and Tom Mayer. To date, the program has raised over $8,500 in support of Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center, Aberg Center for Literacy, Girls Inc. of Metropolitan Dallas, Journey of Hope Grief Support, Gideon's Feet, Big Thought's DaVerse Lounge, UNIDOS Puerto Rican Hurricane Relief, and The Alley Theatre. WTT is proud to add Youth First to our growing list of PWYC recipients.

"We are honored to be a beneficiary of Water Tower Theatre's Pay It Forward initiative!" said Cami Fields, Community Programs Manager. "Youth First is a program of Resource Center that serves LGBTQ youth ages 12- 18. Many of our youth participants find great comfort, self-expression, and healing through performing arts, so it is wonderful for them to know that an organization like Water Tower Theatre sees them and has their back. We are grateful for your continued support of LGBTQ youth in North Texas."

Youth First is one of the only LGBTQ-focused programs in North Texas that addresses the challenges LGBTQ teens face at home, school and in the community. Youth First serves LGBTQ and Allied youth, ages 12-18 and equips them with the tools and resources they need to live an authentic life through year-round, free programming that decreases high-risk behaviors, reduces social isolation, and increases self-esteem.

To learn more visit: www.myresourcecenter.org





