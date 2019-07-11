WaterTower Theatre Announces IGNITE!, a One-Night-Only Event Featuring GRAMMY and EMMY Nominee Steve Dorff

WaterTower Theatre is announcing IGNITE!, an exclusive evening with Grammy and Emmy nominee Steve Dorff, on Friday, August 23, 2019.

This one-night-only special event includes a performance by Dorff, with special appearances by some of DFW's favorite musical talents, featuring classic songs written by Dorff and made famous by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, The Carpenters, George Strait, and many more.

"Steve Dorff is an absolute treasure-as a songwriter, a performer, and a patron of the arts," says Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director at WaterTower Theatre. "Despite a constantly changing landscape in the entertainment industry, Steve's talent has been timeless across decades, and his body of work is truly unparalleled. We're honored to have him join us in support of our mission to provide theatre that builds community."

Tickets for this incredible evening are limited and available now in two levels:

General Tickets are $150 each and include the performance with Steve Dorff & friends, as well as a post-show wine and dessert reception. These tickets are available for purchase online here.

VIP Tickets are $500 each and include a meet & greet with Steve Dorff, book signing, pre-show cocktail hour with hors d'oeuvres, the performance with Steve Dorff & friends, and a post-show wine and dessert reception. To purchase VIP tickets, please call the box office at 972.450.6232.

Pre-show festivities for IGNITE! VIPs begin at 7:00 p.m. The performance is at 8:00 p.m. on the Terry Martin Main Stage, with the post-show reception immediately following. Ticketholders will be provided with more details after purchase.

Interested patrons are encouraged to buy tickets early, as the performance is expected to sell out. Proceeds from this event, in conjunction with the ongoing Ignite the Mission campaign, benefit WaterTower Theatre's artistic and education programs.

One of the most successful songwriters and composers of the last 25 years, Steve Dorff has penned over 20 Top 10 hits for pop and country artists around the world, including Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Blake Shelton, Smokey Robinson, Kenny Rogers, Ray Charles, Anne Murray, Whitney Houston, George Strait, Dolly Parton, Judy Collins, Cher, Dusty Springfield, Ringo Starr, and Garth Brooks. He has scored for television shows, including Growing Pains, Major Dad, Murder She Wrote, Reba, and several films,

including Any Which Way but Loose for which he penned the titular song. More recently, he has embarked into musical theatre (with musicals Josephine and Pure Country). In his new book, I Wrote That One, Too: A Life in Songwriting from Willie to Whitney, Dorff chronicles his four decades behind the music, offering anecdotes, advice, and insights into his journey. Steve Dorff was inducted into the prestigious Songwriter's Hall of Fame in NYC in 2018.

Founded in 1996, WaterTower Theatre (WTT) is one of Texas' leading professional theatre companies and one of the flagship arts institutions in North Texas, having played an important role as a leader in developing new talent and encouraging the growth of the DFW artistic community through its commitment to hiring local artists. WaterTower Theatre is consistently recognized for its artistic excellence by the Dallas Theatre League, DFW Theatre Critics Forum, The Dallas Morning News, The Dallas Observer, D Magazine, and The Fort Worth Star- Telegram, among others. WaterTower Theatre has a subscription base of more than 2,000 subscribers and serves an audience of over 24,000 patrons annually.





