WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creatives For HARVEY

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman today announced casting and creative details for Harvey.

WaterTower Theatre's 24th Season, is off to a successful start with Sister Act and the upcoming Cirque Holidays, followed in the new year by Harvey which will run from February 6th- February 23rd on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. This Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Mary Chase follows Elwood P. Dowd - a polite man with a very strange best friend. Elwood's sister, Veta, is concerned her brother's friend will interfere with her life as a socialite, and who can blame her? Elwood's friend is a six-foot, three-and-one-half- inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. To avoid future embarrassment, Veta attempts to have Elwood committed, but after her frantic recount of her brother's condition she finds herself mistakenly committed instead. The truth quickly reveals itself, and the search is on for Elwood and his invisible companion. When Elwood shows up at the sanitarium looking for his long lost friend Harvey, it seems that the mild-mannered Elwood's delusion has had a strange influence on more than one of the doctors, which leads Veta to realize that maybe Harvey isn't so bad after all.

WaterTower Theatre's production is directed by Dick Monday. The production stars Jeremiah Johnson as Elwood P. Dowd, Felicia Bertch as his sister Veta Simmons, Kennedy O'Kelley as has niece Myrtle Mae Simmons, Kim Titus as Dr. Chumley, Laura Yancey as Betty Chumley, Mary Tiner as Ethel Chauvenet, Carson D. Wright as Dr. Sanderson, Jo-Jo Steine as Nurse Kelly, Tyler Cochran as Wilson, Bradley Campbell as Judge Gaffney, and Mark Quach as E. J. Lofgren.

The creative team includes Becca Janney as Costume Designer, Aaron Johansen as Lighting Designer, Hillary Collazo Abbott as Properties Designer, Clare Floyd DeVries as Scenic Designer, Rich Frohlich as Sound Designer, Michelle Foster as Production Stage Manager, and Samantha Honeycutt as Assistant Stage Manager.

Ticket Prices: Single Tickets - $38 *Student, Industry, and HERO (Veterans and active duty service personnel) discounts available *Subscribers always get discounts and may purchase additional individual tickets at a discount as well *If you are not currently a subscriber, 4 show subscription packages are available for purchase via the box office & will include tickets to CIRQUE HOLIDAYS, HARVEY, I AM MY OWN WIFE, and THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY.

How/Where to Buy Tickets: Online: www.watertowertheatre.org By Phone: 972.450.6232 Or In-person: WaterTower Theatre at the Addison Theatre Centre 15650 Addison Road, Addison, TX 75001.





