Video: Get A First Look At Casa Mañana's SEUSSICAL

Get a first look at Casa Mañana's production of Seussical - now on stage through this weekend!

Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with Seussical -- Theatre for Young Audiences Version, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs February 3-18 and is suitable for all audiences.

Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz and many more Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical, a fantastical musical extravaganza from Tony Award-winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. With memorable music and heartwarming tales, this is sure to be a family favorite. This show is suitable for all audiences.

Seussical stars Alli Franken as Cat in the Hat, Jude Laine Lewis as Jojo and Matthew Minor as Horton the Elephant. Additional cast includes Lily Gast as Gertrude McFuzz, Laura Wetsel as Mayzie La Bird, Tiana Shuntae Alexander as Sour Kangaroo, Justin Taylor as Mr. Mayor, Samantha McHenry as Mrs. Mayor, Michael Scott Gomez as Wickersham Brother/Yertle, Michael Alonzo as Wickersham Brother, Maxton Rhys Sims as Wickersham Brother, Ivy Bilbow, Tenley Heugatter and Eisley Wood as Bird Girls and Parker Baumann, Charlie Bilbow, Patrick Bilbow, Hunter Hall, Cassie Magrath, and Amrynn Wood as Whos.

Seussical is directed and choreographed by Grady M Bowman and music directed by Matthew Stern. Additional creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Bob Lavallee as scenic designer, Allan Branson as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair, wig and makeup designer.

Tickets prices start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.



