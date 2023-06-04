T-Byrd Gordon Band to Play Pocket Stage This Month

The concert will take place on June 24.
On Saturday night, June 24 at 8pm, The T-Byrd Gordon Band will hit the Pocket Sandwich Theatre's new stage in historic downtown Carrollton with an infusion of sounds and vocal styles only they can deliver. Featuring Singer-Songwriter Larry Gordon (#curbrecords), vivacious female divas, and a melodious horns & finger-thumping rhythm section, this Las Vegas-style revue will mesmerize you with Motown, Big Band, Jazz, Country, Pop, Rhythm & Blues, and more! For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2246124®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbuy.ticketstothecity.com%2Fpurchase.php%3Fdate_id%3D48993?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Doors open at 6:30 pm for seating and optional food & drink. The BEST of pop and Motown with recording star Larry Gordon and featuring Balch Springs mayor, Carrie Gordon, along with the fabulous band go on at 8.
Photo Credit: Larry Gordon
