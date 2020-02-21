Photo Flash: CLUE THE MUSICAL: A Killer Show You Don't Want To Miss at Uptown Theater

CLUE THE MUSICAL, presented by the Grand Prairie Arts Council, opens at the historic Uptown Theater on Friday, February 21, 2020, and runs through Sunday, March 1, 2020. The beautifully restored 1950's theater is located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

See photos below!

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.artsgp.org/Current-Show.html or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Based on the internationally popular board game, CLUE THE MUSICAL invites the audience to help solve a mystery at Boddy Manor: Who killed Mr. Boddy (Adam Seirafi), in what room, and with what weapon?

Three audience members select cards representing the potential murderers, weapons and rooms each night to decide the trajectory of the show. There are six colorful suspects who were at Boddy Manor at the time of the murder and all appear guilty. But who dun it? Through a series of clues and the help of a hard nosed detective (Sherry Etzel), the case is cracked and a suspect confesses by the finale.

With witty lyrics and surprising plot twists, the audience will be on the edge of their seats as the investigation unfolds. There are 216 possible endings to Clue the Musical - which one will you see?

Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke



Joshua Sherman, Jason Solis, Josh Smoots, Shay McDonald, Allison Reider, and Dakota James

Shay McDonald and Adam Seirafi

Joshua Sherman, Allison Reider, Josh Smoots

Joshua Sherman and Sherry Etzel

Shay McDonald and Dakota James

Joshua Sherman, Jason Solis and Josh Smoots





