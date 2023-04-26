MY SON THE WAITER A Jewish Tragedy, Comes To The Eisemann Center For Performing Arts

In its 10th year of touring nationally, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy will return to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts from July 6-30, 2023.

The hysterical and poignant play tells the story of actor and comedian, Brad Zimmerman, who worked as a waiter for nearly three decades in pursuit of his acting dream, and his parents who suffered through that decision. My Son the Waiteris a tale about the grit and passion required to "make it" as an artist (as Zimmerman eventually did) and the sweet rewards that come from never giving up! One-part standup, one-part theatrical, and all parts uproarious, the show has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played.

"We've been all over the country & Canada, from New York City to Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Burbank CA to Phoenix, Florida and Toronto. It doesn't matter where the show plays; audiences all seem to find my story authentic and real... and funny! Every year, there is new material and old material, and the positive audience response enables me to keep the show as fresh as the day I wrote it," says Zimmerman.

Paying his dues to stardom, Zimmerman spent 29 years "temporarily" waiting tables in New York, all the while chasing a career in acting and comedy. In "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy," he delves into the trials and tribulations of being a server, particularly for someone not exactly invested in the career and with little tolerance for persnickety diners. He also tells stories about the pursuit of his passion, along with tales about childhood, family, and his misbegotten love life. Combining his years of training as an actor with his innate comedic talent, the storytelling is executed with warmth, wit, self-deprecating humor, and wicked charm.

Zimmerman's perseverance and hard work eventually paid off, and he went on to act. He had a small part in "The Sopranos" playing Johnny Sack's lawyer, and he has been the opening act for several well-known entertainers, including George Carlin, Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, Julio Iglesias, and Joan Rivers for 8 years. According to Rivers, "I've had three great opening acts in my lifetime: Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, and Brad Zimmerman."

Zimmerman's mother finally adapted to her 'actor-waiter' son's career choice and financial situation. While other mothers may brag about their doctor or lawyer sons, she once boasted, "If all goes well, I think Brad is going to buy a bookcase."

"So many fan letters and marriage proposals over the years," Zimmerman says with a grin. "It's amazing that I'm still very much single. But my mom in Boca became as proud as she could of me and the show, and of course every time I visited, I got another 15 minutes of material!"



"My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy," runs from July 6-30. Show times are Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Friday 8 pm; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Regular Ticket prices are $45 - $65. Tickets are available via 972-744-4650 or on their website MySonTheWaiter.com.

The Eisemann Center for Performing Arts is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. For more information about "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy," visit www.mysonthewaiter.com.