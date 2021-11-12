MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Announces Cast For November 12-13 Run At Richardson's Eisemann Center

GFOUR Productions, winners of 56 Drama Desk and 48 Tony Awards®, including THE INHERITANCE (2020 Best Play), today announced the cast of leading ladies for the Richardson, Texas production of the international hit show MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL®, which will play the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts for 3 performances, November 12-13, 2021. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at EisemannCenter.com or by calling (972) 744-4650. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by emailing info@gfourproductions.com.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes "HOT" through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® includes, in order of appearance: Anise Ritchie (Professional Woman), Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck (Soap Star), Megan Cavanagh (Earth Mother), and Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife). About the cast, in order of appearance:

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes "HOT" through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL® was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of "The Change." The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL ® is now in its 20th year and 16th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide, and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.